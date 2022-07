Praveen Nettaru's murder: 2 arrested in the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader | Oneindia news *News

Two men were arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru at Bellare in Karnataka's Dakshin Kannada.

The murder which took place on July 26th triggered widespread protests and the intervention of the Chief Minister.

#PraveenNettaru #Karnataka #BJPYuvaMorcha