Aston Martin HQ

A century on from its racing debut, Aston Martin’s original Grand Prix car is set to roar back to the French Grand Prix, for a thrilling celebratory lap.

This weekend’s race sees Aston Martin mark the centenary of its maiden challenge at the 1922 French Grand Prix, with no current Formula One® manufacturer enjoying such an early history of top-flight competition.

Ahead of Sunday’s Grand Prix, four-time F1® world champion Sebastian Vettel will get the chance to pilot TT1 – affectionately nicknamed ‘Green Pea’ – around Circuit Paul Ricard, 100 years on from the storied car taking to the road circuit of Strasbourg for a 60-lap, 800 km race as one of two Aston Martin entries.