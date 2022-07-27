Russia Will Quit the International Space Station After 2024

Russian announced its plans to pull out of the International Space Station and end its decades-long partnership with NASA at the orbiting outpost.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Moscow (AFP) July 26, 2022
Moscow said Tuesday it was leaving the International Space Station "after 2024" amid tensions..
Washington (AFP) July 26, 2022
The United States on Tuesday voiced regret over Russia's announcement that it would exit..