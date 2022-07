Golden State Warriors Not Willing To Pay Draymond Green Max Deal? Notable NBA Free Agents | LIVE

NBA Now by Chat Sports is live again, discussing all of the latest NBA news and rumors with host Chase Senior.

On today’s show, we discuss The Athletic article, which discusses the Golden State Warriors potentially coming to a crossroads, when it comes to paying Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole.

According to Anthony Slater & Marcus Thompson, the Warriors aren’t willing to give Green a max contract extension, which he’s eligible to receive this offseason.