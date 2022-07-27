Oldest Human Fossil Found in Europe Named After Pink Floyd

Earlier this year, archaeologists in Spain discovered the remains of an ancient human ancestor dating back 1.4 million years.

It is the oldest hominid ever found in Europe.

'Newsweek' reports that the team who discovered the remains have named the hominid "Pink" in honor of the legendary British rock band Pink Floyd.

Archaeologists Juan Luis Arsuaga, Eudald Carbonell and Jose Maria Bermudez de Castro said "Pink" was specifically named after the band's classic album, 'Dark Side of the Moon.'.

The remains include the left half of the ancient hominid's face, including the maxilla and malar bones.

According to 'Newsweek,' the remains were uncovered at Level TE7 at the Sima del Elefante site in the Atapuerca Mountains.

This is the face of the first European, which promises to be crucial in research on the emergence of modern faces, Fundacion Atapuerca, via 'Newsweek'.

The location where Pink was discovered has reportedly yielded the earliest human remains in western Europe.

The fragmentary remains of Homo antecessor, dating back 1.2 to 0.8 million years ago, were discovered in Sima del Elefante's Gran Dolina cave in 1994.

Three years later, that species of archaic human was officially described as the last common ancestor of modern humans and Neanderthals