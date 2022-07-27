Echoes

Echoes Trailer - miniseries - Plot Synopsis: ECHOES is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret.

Since they were children, Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: they share two homes, two husbands, and a child but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.

Starring Michelle Monaghan, Matt Bomer, Daniel Sunjata, Ali Stroker, Karen Robinson, Rosanny Zayas, Michael O'Neill, Celia Weston, Gable Swanlund, Jonathan Tucker release date August 19, 2022 (on Netflix)