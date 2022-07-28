The Crypto Mile weekly update: Coinbase SEC probe and crypto rally after Fed Rate hike

The Crypto Mile Weekly Update looks into the latest drama to befall the Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange.

Coinbase is in trouble, amid allegations of listing unregistered securities and insider trading its share price has plummeted 78% this year.

Reacting to the turmoil at one of the world's largest centralised cryptocurrency exchanges, Cathe Wood's Ark Invest has dumped more than $75 million in Coinbase shares this week.

And, after the latest Federal Reserve rate hike, ethereum and bitcoin rallied.

Ethereum is up 10% in the last 24 hours, as sentiment remains bullish on Vitalik Buterin's cryptocurrency ahead of the long awaited 'merge'.