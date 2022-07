Alan Fletcher makes surprise appearance in 'EastEnders' as 'Neighbours' ends

Alan Fletcher dropped into EastEnders in a special crossover to mark the end of Neighbours.The soap has been cancelled after 37 years and the last instalment will air in the UK tonight (29 July), after ending in Australia earlier this week.A clip shared on Twitter shows Fletcher – who has starred as Dr Karl Kennedy since 1994 – making a surprise appearance in the Walford café.