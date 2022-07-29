Ben Affleck To Reprise Batman Role in ‘Aquaman 2’

Ben Affleck To Reprise Batman Role , in ‘Aquaman 2’.

Affleck's return as the DC character was announced by Jason Momoa via Instagram.

Reunited.

Bruce and arthur.

Love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright.

Busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j, Jason Momoa, via Instagram.

In addition to the pictures Momoa shared, he also posted a video on the Warner Bros.

Lot showing tourists discovering Affleck was on set.

Well it’s not a f------ secret anymore!, Jason Momoa, via Instagram.

Affleck previously portrayed the superhero in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,' 'Justice League' and 'Suicide Squad.'.

In 2019, he announced his retirement from the role, .

Because he wasn't able to execute a vision he had to co-write, direct and star in a Batman film of his own.

But it was later revealed that he would return as the caped crusader in 'The Flash,' which is set for a 2023 release.

Thanks to Momoa, Affleck's involvement in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' is confirmed as well.

