Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock Over Oscars Slap

'People' reports that on July 29, Smith publicly apologized to Rock for the first time by sharing a video to YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk, and when he is he will reach out, Will Smith, via apology video.

So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you.

My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk, Will Smith, via apology video.

Smith also apologized to Rock's mom.

I saw an interview that his mother did.

That's one of the things about that moment I didn't realize, I wasn't thinking, but how many people got hurt in that moment, Will Smith, via apology video.

So I want to apologize to Chris's mother; I want to apologize to Chris's family, specifically Tony Rock [Chris's younger brother].

We had a great relationship.

Tony Rock was my man.

This is probably irreparable.

, Will Smith, via apology video.

Smith went on to say that he "spent the last three months replaying and understanding the complexities and nuances of what happened.".

I'm not gonna try to unpack all of that right now but I can say to you, there was no part of me that thought that was the right way to behave in that moment, Will Smith, via apology video.

In a previous statement, Smith said Rock's joke about his wife, Jada, was "too much for me to bear" and he "reacted emotionally.".

I was out of line and I was wrong.

I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be.

There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness, Will Smith, via statement