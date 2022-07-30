Pro-Sadr protesters occupy Iraq parliament again

Supporters of powerful Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr penetrated Baghdad's heavily fortified "Green Zone" and occupied parliament in a deepening political crisis.
The followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr breached Iraq's parliament on Saturday, for the second time this week.
Police fired teargas in a bid to stop crowds who entered parliament waving flags, taking photographs, chanting and..