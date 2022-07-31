Oppenheimer Movie - Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr.

Oppenheimer Movie Trailer - Plot Synopsis: The film follows theoretical physicist J.

Robert Oppenheimer, the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project and his contributions that led to the creation of the atomic bomb.

Directed by Christopher Nolan starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano, Kenneth Branagh, David Dastmalchian, Jason Clarke, Emma Dumont, Matthias Schweighofer, Gustaf Skarsgard, Alex Wolff, Tony Goldwyn, Gary Oldman, Olivia Thirlby, Casey Affleck release date July 21, 2023 (in theaters and IMAX)