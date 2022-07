Manipur celebrates Mirabai Chanu’s golden win at CWG 2022 | Oneindia News *News

As India’s weight lifter Mirabai Chanu won the Gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022, a celebration broke out in her home state of Manipur.

#MirbaiChanu #Manipur #NewsfromNorthEast mirabai chanu,manipur,mirabai chanu olympics,weightlifter mirabai chanu,saikhom mirabai chanu,mirabai chanu gold medal,mirabai chanu wins silver medal,mirabai chanu gold,mirabai chanu news,mirabai chanu weightlifting,mirabai chanu in manipur,mirabai chanu manipur,mirabai chanu from manipur,chanu saikhom mirabai,mirabai chanu return to manipur,English news, trending,latest news,Oneindia News, Oneindia English