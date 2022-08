Achinta Sheuli wins 3rd gold medal for India, 6th in weightlifting at CWG 2022 |Oneindia News*Sports

Achinta Sheuli added to India's wins at the Commonwealth Games 2022 by winning a gold medal in the men's 73kg final.

This is India’s third gold medal in this year’s Commonwealth Games.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Mirabai Chanu are the two other gold medallists so far at the CWG 2022.

