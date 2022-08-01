Johnny Depp allegedly wanted nude Amber Heard photos submitted to evidence in defamation trial

Unsealed documents from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial showed his team tried to submit the actress' nude photos to evidence, while her lawyers suggested the actor suffered from erectile dysfunction.
