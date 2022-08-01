Emma Hayes: Government must take girls’ sport ‘seriously’

The Chelsea Women’s manager says she feels “like a parent” after watching four of her players become European champions with the England national team.

Emma Hayes added that it is “critical” to support girls’ football at grassroots level: “This is about the government taking seriously sport and making sure that girls across the country are actually able to participate and play.” Report by Jonesia.

