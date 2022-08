Bullet Train "Water Break" Clip with Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Watch the official "Water Break" clip from the action thriller movie Bullet Train, directed by David Leitch.

Bullet Train Cast: Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Masi Oka, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Hiroyuki Sanada, Karen Fukuhara and Bad Bunny Bullet Train will hit the big screen August 5, 2022!