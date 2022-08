Logan Lerman On Reuniting With Brad Pitt In 'Bullet Train' & His Thoughts On The 'Percy Jackson' Disney+ Series

Logan Lerman spoke with The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet of the 'Bullet Train' movie premiere.

He talks about reuniting with Brad Pitt, doing some of his own stunts for 'Bullet Train' and gives his thoughts on the highly anticipated Disney+ 'Percy Jackson' series.