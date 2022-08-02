Australian senator calls Queen Elizabeth II 'colonising' in parliamentary oath

Australian Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe was made to retake her oath of office in parliament on August 1, after adding the word “colonising” to the standard text in reference to Queen Elizabeth II.
