'Colluded to make provocations': China condemns Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

China's Foreign Ministry has condemned Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, saying it damages peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and impacts the political foundations of China-US relations.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan despite threats from China.
Pelosi's visit to Taiwan reflects US impunity to everyone, 'creates flashpoint out of nothing' —..