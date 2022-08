RT News - Aug 03 2022 (09:00 MSK)

New footage shared by Chinese media reveals China preparing for military exercises in the Taiwan Strait.

That's as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi begins her official visit to Taipei, despite numerous warnings from Beijing.

China strongly condemns the visit, saying it will 'resolutely' defend its territorial integrity and accuses the US of provocations.

People in Taiwan tell us Pelosi's visit plays to the US domestic audience and will not benefit Taiwan at all.