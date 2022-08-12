RT News - Aug 12 2022 (20:00 MSK)

Nationalist forces are again accused of using civilians in Donbass as human shields.

That's as an RT crew visits the front line with the Wagner private military group.

A British writer who provoked the wrath of the Muslim world with a controversial book in the 1980s - and was previously issued with a death sentence by Iran - is stabbed in front of an audience in New York.

German officials warn about possible social unrest, which could be worse they say than the protests over the Covid pandemic - that's as electricity prices are already five times higher than a year ago.

India's on course to be the fastest-growing Asian economy over the next year, according to global market analysts.

It comes as the country increasingly chooses an independent policy in its own affairs, such as refusing to join Western sanctions against Russia.

We analyze why.