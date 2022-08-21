RT News - Aug 21 2022 (09:00 MSK)

Authorities confirm that a car bomb has killed the daughter of Russian political philosopher Alexander Dugin, known for his anti-Western rhetoric.

Reportedly, he had planned to be in the vehicle with his daughter.

Russia accuses Ukraine of chemically poisoning its soldiers in Donbass, as it prepares a package of proof to send to international authorities.

A new report claims UN peacekeepers in the Democratic Republic of Congo raped young women and carried out other abuse of locals for years.

A group of 9/11 victims' families condemn Biden's plan to give them confiscated Afghan state assets, saying the war-torn country needs the money to rebuild itself.