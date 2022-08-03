09 Chapter V Crime Stirs Atlanta Leo Frank Case 1913

In this Chapter of the Leo Frank Case, from the audio book part 9, crime stirs Atlanta.

The murder of the 13 year old employee of the National Pencil Company was a nationwide sensation and had many elements.

The people of Atlanta are finding out the minutia of the case because the newspapers published the details in extra after extra.

The case is just beginning and three men have already been arrested, though none of the three would stand trial, but were released when the impossibility of their guilt was revealed.