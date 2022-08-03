Vin Scully, Iconic Dodgers Broadcaster, Dead at 94

The LA Dodgers announced the passing of the sports broadcasting legend on Aug 2.

Scully's career with the Dodgers stretches back to the team's time in Brooklyn.

Among his many accolades, Scully was recognized with The Presidential Medal of Freedom and honors from the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Dodgers CEO Stan Kasten and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts paid tribute to Scully.

We have lost an icon, Stan Kasten, Dodgers President and CEO, via CNN.

The Dodgers Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports.

He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian, Stan Kasten, Dodgers President and CEO, via CNN.

He loved people.

He loved life.

He loved baseball and the Dodgers.

And he loved his family.

, Stan Kasten, Dodgers President and CEO, via CNN.

His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever, Stan Kasten, Dodgers President and CEO, via CNN.

There's not a better storyteller.

I think everyone considers him family [...] He lived a fantastic life, a legacy that will live on forever, Dave Roberts, Dodgers Manager, via CNN.

Los Angeles sports legends outside of baseball, including Magic Johnson and LeBron James, also paid tribute.

I'll always remember his smooth broadcasting style.

He had a voice & a way of storytelling that made you think he was only talking to you, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, via CNN.

Another great one who made sports so damn special, LeBron James, via CNN.

In an interview, Scully once described his approach to the job, calling it "an attitude.".

Get to the park early.

Do your homework.

Be prepared.

Be accurate, Vin Scully, via CNN