‘Batgirl’ Won’t Be Released on HBO Max or in Theaters

'Deadline' reports that Warner Bros.

Has decided to shelve 'Batgirl' despite the movie being in the final stages of post-production.

$90 million was spent making the film which was set to star Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton, J.K.

Simmons and more.

According to sources, the movie didn't line up with new strategies put in place by DC Films and HBO Max.

The film's directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, issued a statement.

We are saddened and shocked by the news.

We still can’t believe it.

, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, via Instagram.

As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, via Instagram.

Warner Bros.

Also revealed that 'Scoob!

Holiday Haunt' will not be released.

The decision to not release 'Batgirl' reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max.

Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance.

, Warner Bros., via statement.

We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of 'Batgirl' and 'Scoob!

Holiday Haunt' and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future, Warner Bros., via statement