Agenda 2030, this is where Ukraine war is all about, Ukraine in 2030

We are being played again and again
Russian Grain Deal Will Prolong Ukraine War – OpEd
Eurasia Review
The food we eat is laced with Ukrainian blood and it must be stopped. As the west agrees to a deal with Russia for the instant..
We are being played again and again
The food we eat is laced with Ukrainian blood and it must be stopped. As the west agrees to a deal with Russia for the instant..
Today on CrossTalk News, Edward and Lauren go over the facts: Zelenskyy is selling out Ukraine to the global homosexual cabal in..