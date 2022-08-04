Ukraine war: The latest developments you need to know Thursday

From a dire warning about safety at Europe's biggest nuclear plant to the treatment of disabled children left behind in the war: here are seven stories to keep you up to date.
From a dire warning about safety at Europe's biggest nuclear plant to the treatment of disabled children left behind in the war: here are seven stories to keep you up to date.
Reaction to the departure of the first Ukrainian grain shipment, Kyiv's claims of success in a Kherson counteroffensive, and more:..
By Michael Lipin
Exiled Belarusian sources say recent Russian military activities inside Belarus, a key Moscow ally,..