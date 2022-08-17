Ukraine war: Crimea base explosions; Putin accuses US; and Moscow slams 'lies' over nuclear weapons
Blasts shake a Russian military base in occupied Crimea, while Moscow resists a UN mission to Zaporizhzhia and cranks up the rhetoric against the West: Your daily round-up of the latest developments.