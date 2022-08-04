China begins 'unprecedented' military drills around Taiwan

Chinese state media has framed the military exercises around self-ruled island as war plan rehearsal, as Taiwan claims China wants to change the regional status quo.
Chinese state media has framed the military exercises around self-ruled island as war plan rehearsal, as Taiwan claims China wants to change the regional status quo.
Tensions, sanctions and military drills follow in the wake of Nancy Pelosi's footsteps, as she leaves Taiwan. China warns..
Chinese state media has framed the military exercises around self-ruled island as war plan rehearsal, as Taiwan claims China wants..