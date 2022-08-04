PHOENIX HUB TV PRESENTS: PRIMARY ELECTION 2022-NEWS AND ANALYSIS WITH RAY RON AND MYSELF

Had a few laughs with Ray and Ron and discussed the Primary results in The Grand Canyon State.

MAGA kicked ass and took names that's for sure!

Every major Trump Endorsed and Bernstein Endorsed Candidate won and YES KARI LAKE WON TOO eventhough they Maricopa County Deep State Establishment idiots refuse to call the race.

They are "fishing" as we speak for votes for the loser Robson.

They are also refusing to update their website which is run by that bitch Katie Hobbs.

So think about it, EVERY MAGA Candidate wins and wins BIG but yet somehow we are to believe that the race for governor is close?

BULLSHIT