Labour: Sunak and Truss in parallel universe over economy

The shadow international development minister says the two Tory leadership candidates, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, are in a "parallel universe" over the cost-of-living crisis.

Preet Kaur Gill accuses the government of mismanaging the economy for the last 12 years, with rising inflation now pushing family finances "to the brink".

Report by Brooksl.

