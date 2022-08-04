Why has Nancy Pelosi's surprise trip to Taiwan generated so much interest online?

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan on Wednesday in the wake of heightened tensions with China.
Beijing claims ownership of the self-ruled island and has responded with multiple military drills in zones surrounding Taiwan in retaliation.
