357. How Bad Is The Inflation Reduction Act?

The Heartland Institute's Donald Kendal, Jim Lakely, and Justin Haskins present episode 357 of the In The Tank Podcast.

The Biden Administration is scrambling to get something accomplished before the midterms. Their latest attempt at a piece of comprehensive legislation is labeled the "Inflation Reduction Act." Despite the name of the bill, the legislation has far more to do with energy policy and increasing taxes.

The ITT crew weighs in on this important topic.

Also, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis seems to have joined the fight against ESG.