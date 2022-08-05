RBI increases the repo rate by 50 points to 5.4 percent | Oneindia News *News

With the inflation gripping the country, the RBI on Friday increased the repo rate in the country by 50 points to 5.4 percent.
#Reporate #RBI #ShaktikantaDas
With the inflation gripping the country, the RBI on Friday increased the repo rate in the country by 50 points to 5.4 percent.
#Reporate #RBI #ShaktikantaDas
With immediate effect, the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee hiked the policy repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.90 percent. "The MPC..
The benchmark indices were flat at the close of Monday's turbulent session. The S&P BSE Sensex recovered 379 points from the day's..