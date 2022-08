Sunak is ‘safe pair of hands’ for crisis, says supporter

Rishi Sunak supporter Dr Liam Fox has said the former chancellor’s economic approach is the “correct, Conservative way” to deal with the UK’s grim fiscal outlook.

He said the endorsement of Nigel Lawson, Margaret Thatcher’s chancellor, showed Mr Sunak was “the safe pair of hands the country needs to manage a crisis”.

Report by Buseld.

