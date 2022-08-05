Kevin Spacey Ordered to Pay $31M to ‘House of Cards’ Makers

On August 4, a judge ruled that Kevin Spacey and his production companies must pay nearly $31 million to the makers of 'House of Cards.'.

NBC reports that the massive sum is meant to pay for losses that came as a result of his 2017 firing for the alleged sexual harassment of crew members.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mel Red Recana ruled in favor of media company MRC and other companies that produced the popular Netflix series.

According to the judge, Spacey and his attorneys , "fail to demonstrate that this is even a close case." .

The judge also ruled that Spacey and his legal team failed to , "demonstrate that the damages award was so utterly irrational that it amounts to an arbitrary remaking of the parties’ contracts.”.

NBC reports that Spacey has denied the allegations against him.

According to MRC, firing Spacey resulted in production being halted on the show's sixth season, which then had to be rewritten to remove his character.

The season was also shortened from 13 to eight episodes to meet deadlines.

Court documents show that all of this resulted in the loss of tens of millions of dollars.

The ruling marks the end of a legal fight that has lasted over three years.

Spacey's career came to a sudden halt late in 2017 after numerous allegations emerged against the 62-year-old actor.