72 Fast & Furry-ous Corgis Compete in Race

Fast & furry-ous: Seventy-two ‘stubby, chubby’ corgis took part in a race in Minnesota — but only one came out as top dog » Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/knowthis_youtube » Subscribe to NowThis: http://go.nowth.is/News_Subscribe For more viral animal videos, subscribe to NowThis News.

#corgi #dogs #animals #Politics #News #NowThis