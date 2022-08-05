Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck Are Accused of Stealing Song Lyrics From a Poem

The 'New York Post' reports that Depp and Beck have been accused of plagiarism on their new musical collaboration.

Last month, the pair released their album, '18,' just weeks after Depp won a high-profile defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

According to 'Rolling Stone,' one track on the album features Depp reciting lines first spoken by convicted murderer Slim Wilson in 1964.

The poems recited by Wilson were recorded by folklorist Bruce Jackson while Wilson was serving a prison sentence at Missouri State Penitentiary.

Jackson recorded the poem in his 1974 book, , 'Get Your Ass in the Water and Swim Like Me.'.

The 'New York Post' reports that lines from the poem, 'Hobo Ben,' appear almost verbatim on a track which Depp and Beck receive the only songwriting credits.

I’ve been publishing stuff for 50 years, and this is the first time anybody has just ripped something off and put his own name on it, Bruce Jackson, folklorist and author, via 'Rolling Stone'.

'Rolling Stone' reports that legal action against Depp and Beck would be difficult as 'Hobo Ben' is part of an oral tradition without a specific author.

Jackson argues that the use of the poem is more of an ethical issue as opposed to a legal one.

If it is selling, Johnny Depp is making a lot of money on it.

Should it go to him, or should it go to some place that helps the people who produced this culture?, Bruce Jackson, folklorist and author, via 'Rolling Stone'.

