Aug 5, 2022 - Watchman News - Psalm 119:130 - Farmers paid to Cull Cows, MOB Adverse Events Lies - New Diseases, Chinese missiles fly OVER Taiwan in Japan Waters, South & North Korea Tensions, Expectancies of War Dreams, Biden declares MonkeyPox Pandemic, US activates 'Lend-Lease Act' with Taiwan, New Jersey Creek turns Red, Lightning strikes people near White House & More!