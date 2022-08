Aug 6, 2022-Watchman News - Psalm 119:160 - Israel-Gaza War Begins, Taiwan Leader found Dead & More!

Aug 6, 2022 - Watchman News - Psalm 119:160 - Tisha b'Av Begins, China cuts ties with US, Israel -Gaza War Begins, Russia declares US Biolabs in Kiev & Odessa, 100k North Korea soldiers to Ukraine, Plagues of Egypt Warning - Rapture at First Born, EU confirms Gas Rationing Plan, Russia strikes US Trained Militants in Syria, Taiwan Missile Leader found Dead & More!