111: DeSantis vs LA Board Of Supervisors

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suspends an elected Florida prosecutor for disobeying laws.

The Los Angeles Board of Supervisors is trying to pass a ballot measure granting them the power to remove an elected sheriff.

While at first glance, these two policies seem similar.

Today Joe and Amber talk about why one is a good use of veto powers while the other is unconstitutional.