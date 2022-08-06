The area of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant was reportedly shelled

Russian MoD said: "On August 5, 2022, between 16.20 and 17.24, Ukrainian armed formations carried out three artillery strikes on the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and Energidar city.

A total of twenty 152-mm shells were fired.

The shelling was carried out by one of the units of the 45th AFU Artillery Brigade from firing positions near Marganets, on the opposite bank of the Kremenchuk reservoir controlled by the Ukrainian army.

As a result of the shelling, Energodar city is partially without electricity and water supply, part of the equipment of power unit No.

3 is de-energized at the NPP, and the generating capacity of power unit No.

4 is reduced.

In addition, hydrogen pipeline was damaged, resulting in a hydrogen flare ignition at the hydrogen plant.

The fire was quickly extinguished by the emergency services.

Fortunately, the Ukrainian shells did not hit the oil and fuel facility and the oxygen plant nearby, thus avoiding a larger fire and a possible radiation accident at Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

We call on international organizations to condemn the criminal acts of the Zelensky regime in carrying out acts of nuclear terrorism."