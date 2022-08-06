Daily News August 4th 2022 Thursday 9am

The US warns China not to escalate the situation in Taiwan into a crisis after Pelosi's visit to the region.

That's as Beijing begins large-scale military exercises and halts trade with Taipei.

The Ukrainian army attacks civilian areas in Donetsk but reportedly suffers setbacks in the towns of Peski and Avdeevka, which are used as firing positions to target the Donbass.

In an exclusive interview with our team - former Austrian foreign minister Karin Kneissl shares how she had to flee Europe after facing death threats over her ties with Russia.