Chinese Jets Cross Taiwan Strait After Pelosi Visit

China has been flexing its military muscle over Taiwan by crossing into its air and sea space, according to reports.

Military jets were seen flying over the Taiwan Strait as Beijing continues to express outrage over United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan as part of a longer trip to Asia.

The Chinese government warned the U.S. against Pelosi visiting, claiming it was a provocation.

