The Great Awakening by Bonfire Guy

Trump is standing in the way of The Great Reset.

This is a riveting, fast-paced, and emotional documentary through just the last 4 years.

President Trump got the world leaders to capitulate from Saudi Arabia, Israel, Vatican, The Queen, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, the Davos crowd, and more.

Let's take you back to where the real fight happened and show you the history made with research from 3days3nights, Charlie Freak, Sam Kesterson of BardsFM, and more.

Q140