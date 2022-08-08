3 Dead, 2 Injured in Khatu Shyam Temple Stampede | OneIndia News *news
3 Dead, 2 Injured in Khatu Shyam Temple Stampede | OneIndia News *news

A stampede in Rajasthan’s famous Khatu Shyam temple left 3 devotees dead and 2 injured.

#khatushyam #stampede #rajasthan