77 hurt, 17 firefighters reported missing in Cuba as fire rages at oil tank farm

A fire set off by a lightning strike at an oil storage facility raged uncontrolled Saturday in the city of Matanzas, where four explosions and flames injured nearly 80 people and left 17 firefighters missing, Cuban authorities said.
The fire began during a thunderstorm on Friday night
