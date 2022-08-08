Child confirmed dead after South London house collapse

A child is confirmed to have died after a house collapsed on Monday morning in Thornton Heath, South London.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner at London Fire Brigade Richard Welch says three people were taken to hospital with injuries and another was treated at the scene.

Residents described hearing a loud explosion before seeing one house destroyed and neighbouring homes damaged.

The cause is currently unknown.

Report by Brooksl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn