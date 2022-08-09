Singer Olivia Newton-John, star of smash musical ‘Grease’, dies at 73
Singer Olivia Newton-John, who gained worldwide fame as high school sweetheart Sandy in the hit musical movie &quot;Grease,&quot; died on Monday after a 30-year battle with cancer.

She was 73.