Singer Olivia Newton-John, star of smash musical ‘Grease’, dies at 73

Singer Olivia Newton-John, who gained worldwide fame as high school sweetheart Sandy in the hit musical movie "Grease," died on Monday after a 30-year battle with cancer.
She was 73.
Australian singer Delta Goodrem received the letter from the 'Grease' star after being diagnosed with cancer at the age of 18
Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John has passed away aged 73, after a long battle with breast cancer.
Her husband, John..